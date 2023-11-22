Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) has gone down by -0.36% for the week, with a 0.10% rise in the past month and a 24.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.27% for TGH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.02% for TGH’s stock, with a 28.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) is 10.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGH is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is $50.04, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for TGH is 39.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. On November 22, 2023, TGH’s average trading volume was 535.38K shares.

TGH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) has decreased by -0.20 when compared to last closing price of 49.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH; JSE:TXT) (“Textainer”, “we” and “our”), one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers, will release third quarter 2023 financial results before the open of regular market trading on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for TGH by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TGH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $45 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGH Trading at 16.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.30%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGH fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.21. In addition, Textainer Group Holdings Limited saw 58.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.14 for the present operating margin

+56.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textainer Group Holdings Limited stands at +36.99. The total capital return value is set at 5.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.46. Equity return is now at value 11.54, with 3.06 for asset returns.

Based on Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH), the company’s capital structure generated 276.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.43. Total debt to assets is 72.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 302.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.