Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI)’s stock price has soared by 1.19 in relation to previous closing price of 4.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Tetra Technologies (TTI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Right Now?

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) is $7.80, which is $3.1 above the current market price. The public float for TTI is 117.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTI on November 22, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

TTI’s Market Performance

TTI stock saw a decrease of -0.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.75% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.05% for Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for TTI’s stock, with a 13.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTI Trading at -16.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -20.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Tetra Technologies, Inc. saw 35.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from McNiven Roy, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Mar 09. After this action, McNiven Roy now owns 17,500 shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc., valued at $26,169 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Brady M, the President & CEO of Tetra Technologies, Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $3.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Murphy Brady M is holding 1,722,450 shares at $102,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+20.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tetra Technologies, Inc. stands at +1.38. The total capital return value is set at 7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 22.75, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI), the company’s capital structure generated 180.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.34. Total debt to assets is 42.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.