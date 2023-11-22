Tenon Medical Inc (TNON) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: TNON)’s stock price has soared by 7.22 in relation to previous closing price of 1.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -33.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-02 that LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) (“Tenon” or the “Company”), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac joint (SI Joint) disorders, today announced plans to release financial results for the third quarter 2023 ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: TNON) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TNON is 2.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TNON is $6.00, which is $3.92 above the current price. The public float for TNON is 1.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNON on November 22, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

TNON’s Market Performance

TNON’s stock has seen a -33.76% decrease for the week, with a 42.22% rise in the past month and a -24.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 32.91% for Tenon Medical Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.59% for TNON’s stock, with a -77.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TNON Trading at 17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.79%, as shares surge +48.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNON fell by -33.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0200. In addition, Tenon Medical Inc saw -86.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNON starting from VAN DICK STEVEN M, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Jun 14. After this action, VAN DICK STEVEN M now owns 100,416 shares of Tenon Medical Inc, valued at $13,650 using the latest closing price.

GINN RICHARD, the Chief Technology Officer of Tenon Medical Inc, sale 64,990 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that GINN RICHARD is holding 85,318 shares at $81,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2709.84 for the present operating margin

-134.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenon Medical Inc stands at -2737.63. The total capital return value is set at -263.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4,056.36. Equity return is now at value -263.22, with -182.90 for asset returns.

Based on Tenon Medical Inc (TNON), the company’s capital structure generated 14.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.72. Total debt to assets is 8.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenon Medical Inc (TNON) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.