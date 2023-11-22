Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by analysts is $107.28, which is $19.72 above the current market price. The public float for TRGP is 218.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of TRGP was 1.69M shares.

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP)’s stock price has increased by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 86.88. However, the company has seen a 1.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Targa (TRGP) expects 2023 adjusted EBITDA to be in the $3.5-$3.7 billion range, with capital expenditures between $2 billion and $2.2 billion, and net maintenance capital spending of $200 million.

TRGP’s Market Performance

Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) has seen a 1.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.34% gain in the past month and a 4.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for TRGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.43% for TRGP stock, with a simple moving average of 11.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $101 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRGP Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.59. In addition, Targa Resources Corp saw 19.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from CRISP CHARLES R, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $85.01 back on Nov 13. After this action, CRISP CHARLES R now owns 116,524 shares of Targa Resources Corp, valued at $255,030 using the latest closing price.

Muraro Robert, the Chief Commercial Officer of Targa Resources Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $90.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Muraro Robert is holding 187,021 shares at $900,323 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.30 for the present operating margin

+9.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp stands at +5.46. The total capital return value is set at 11.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 35.48, with 4.38 for asset returns.

Based on Targa Resources Corp (TRGP), the company’s capital structure generated 433.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.27. Total debt to assets is 54.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 402.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.