Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) by analysts is $3.00, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for SBFM is 21.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SBFM was 92.45K shares.

SBFM) stock’s latest price update

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM)’s stock price has dropped by -10.79 in relation to previous closing price of 0.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-12 that Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBFM ) stock is falling on Friday after the pharmaceutical company revealed details of a private offering for its shares. Sunshine Biopharma has agreed to sell 5,952,381 units and pre-funded units at a purchase price of 84 cents per unit to a single healthcare-focused institutional investor.

SBFM’s Market Performance

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) has seen a -9.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.80% decline in the past month and a -48.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.62% for SBFM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.67% for SBFM’s stock, with a -56.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBFM Trading at -23.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.25%, as shares sank -26.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBFM fell by -9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2803. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma Inc saw -62.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBFM starting from Sebaaly Camille, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Nov 30. After this action, Sebaaly Camille now owns 174,465 shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc, valued at $22,905 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-199.60 for the present operating margin

+38.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunshine Biopharma Inc stands at -615.44. The total capital return value is set at -70.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -219.38. Equity return is now at value -85.87, with -78.14 for asset returns.

Based on Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 2.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.