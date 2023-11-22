Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) is $37.92, which is -$2.5 below the current market price. The public float for SFM is 101.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFM on November 22, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) has decreased by -2.30 when compared to last closing price of 41.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Sprouts Farmers (SFM) demonstrates resilience, and enhances customer interactions and strategic foresight, positioning itself for sustained growth and success in the dynamic retail landscape.

SFM’s Market Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) has seen a -3.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.03% decline in the past month and a 2.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for SFM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.30% for SFM’s stock, with a 8.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $42 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SFM Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.63. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc saw 24.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Molloy Lawrence, who sale 102,742 shares at the price of $40.71 back on Nov 10. After this action, Molloy Lawrence now owns 14,460 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, valued at $4,182,976 using the latest closing price.

Lombardi Brandon F., the Chief Legal Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, sale 9,189 shares at $40.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Lombardi Brandon F. is holding 8,328 shares at $369,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+34.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc stands at +4.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.96. Equity return is now at value 23.56, with 8.05 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 147.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55. Total debt to assets is 44.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.