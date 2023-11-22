Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) has gone up by 3.98% for the week, with a 20.00% rise in the past month and a 21.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.68% for SPOK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.68% for SPOK’s stock, with a 33.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPOK) Right Now?

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPOK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) is $15.50, which is -$1.48 below the current market price. The public float for SPOK is 18.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPOK on November 22, 2023 was 176.02K shares.

SPOK) stock’s latest price update

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPOK)’s stock price has soared by 6.26 in relation to previous closing price of 15.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-16 that ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced that Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer, will participate in the 35th annual Piper Sandler & Co. healthcare conference on November 29, 2023 in New York. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for 12:30 pm ET. Spok will also host a series of 1X1 meetings with investors on November 29, 2023. The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed via th.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOK stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SPOK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOK in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $15 based on the research report published on December 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SPOK Trading at 13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +16.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOK rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.75. In addition, Spok Holdings Inc saw 107.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPOK starting from Byrne Barbara Peterson, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $15.96 back on Nov 06. After this action, Byrne Barbara Peterson now owns 33,246 shares of Spok Holdings Inc, valued at $159,627 using the latest closing price.

Rice Calvin, the Chief Financial Officer & CAO of Spok Holdings Inc, purchase 420 shares at $11.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Rice Calvin is holding 20,035 shares at $4,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.62 for the present operating margin

+55.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spok Holdings Inc stands at +16.25. The total capital return value is set at 4.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.87. Equity return is now at value 22.92, with 16.11 for asset returns.

Based on Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK), the company’s capital structure generated 9.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.36. Total debt to assets is 6.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.