Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCCO is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SCCO is $67.09, which is -$8.98 below the current price. The public float for SCCO is 85.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCCO on November 22, 2023 was 915.39K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SCCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has increased by 1.66 when compared to last closing price of 74.83.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Southern Copper’s (SCCO) third-quarter 2023 results reflect higher prices for molybdenum, silver and copper.

SCCO’s Market Performance

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has experienced a 2.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.41% rise in the past month, and a -6.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for SCCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.21% for SCCO’s stock, with a 1.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $91 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCCO Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.54. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 25.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $81.56 back on Aug 14. After this action, Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri now owns 3,200 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $195,744 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 500 shares at $87.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 5,414 shares at $43,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.15 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +26.26. The total capital return value is set at 28.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.39. Equity return is now at value 37.65, with 16.93 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 87.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.77. Total debt to assets is 41.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.