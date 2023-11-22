Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (SLN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: SLN) has increased by 8.58 when compared to last closing price of 9.91.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-14 that SLN has fallen 65% after my last article. They produced good early data, they have decent cash, and there’s no negative news. I can identify no reason for the stock to have declined so much.

Is It Worth Investing in Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: SLN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (SLN) by analysts is $34.00, which is $23.24 above the current market price. The public float for SLN is 32.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SLN was 70.61K shares.

SLN’s Market Performance

The stock of Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (SLN) has seen a 16.70% increase in the past week, with a 59.17% rise in the past month, and a 26.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.98% for SLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.39% for SLN’s stock, with a 37.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLN Trading at 19.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.96%, as shares surge +55.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLN rose by +16.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.91. In addition, Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR saw -29.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLN

Equity return is now at value -166.38, with -40.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (SLN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.