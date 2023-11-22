Sight Sciences Inc (SGHT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SGHT is 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SGHT is $2.58, which is $0.08 above the current price. The public float for SGHT is 28.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGHT on November 22, 2023 was 432.76K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SGHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGHT) has jumped by 9.65 compared to previous close of 2.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that This article is an excerpt from the InvestorPlace Digest newsletter. To get news like this delivered straight to your inbox, click here.

SGHT’s Market Performance

SGHT’s stock has risen by 21.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -28.16% and a quarterly drop of -63.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.44% for Sight Sciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.81% for SGHT’s stock, with a -66.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGHT Trading at -14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.66%, as shares sank -29.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGHT rose by +21.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.95. In addition, Sight Sciences Inc saw -79.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGHT starting from Encrantz Staffan, who purchase 126,664 shares at the price of $2.19 back on Nov 17. After this action, Encrantz Staffan now owns 157,499 shares of Sight Sciences Inc, valued at $277,293 using the latest closing price.

Encrantz Staffan, the Director of Sight Sciences Inc, purchase 339 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Encrantz Staffan is holding 30,835 shares at $678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-117.70 for the present operating margin

+82.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sight Sciences Inc stands at -120.90. The total capital return value is set at -36.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.51. Equity return is now at value -41.17, with -30.74 for asset returns.

Based on Sight Sciences Inc (SGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 21.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.93. Total debt to assets is 16.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sight Sciences Inc (SGHT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.