Should You Invest in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PXD is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PXD is $257.76, which is $20.61 above the current market price. The public float for PXD is 231.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume for PXD on November 22, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

PXD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) has decreased by -0.09 when compared to last closing price of 237.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

PXD’s Market Performance

PXD’s stock has risen by 0.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.09% and a quarterly rise of 1.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.45% for PXD stock, with a simple moving average of 8.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $246 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PXD Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.83. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. saw 7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. stands at +32.11. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14. Equity return is now at value 22.31, with 14.13 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.