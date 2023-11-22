Should You Invest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (FMS) Now?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (NYSE: FMS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FMS is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FMS is $22.54, which is $2.89 above the current market price. The public float for FMS is 586.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume for FMS on November 22, 2023 was 567.77K shares.

FMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (NYSE: FMS) has surged by 0.20 when compared to previous closing price of 19.61, but the company has seen a 1.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-10 that That’s the message from many corporate executives who have lately been peppered with questions about how Wegovy, Ozempic and other drugs widely used for weight loss may impact their bottom line.

FMS’s Market Performance

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (FMS) has experienced a 1.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.32% rise in the past month, and a -18.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for FMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.68% for FMS stock, with a simple moving average of -10.25% for the last 200 days.

FMS Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +13.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMS rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.71. In addition, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR saw 20.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+27.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.77. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.63 for asset returns.

Based on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (FMS), the company’s capital structure generated 94.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.57. Total debt to assets is 36.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (FMS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.