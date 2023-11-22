Should You Invest in Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for DADA is $52.23, which is $3.42 above the current market price. The public float for DADA is 254.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume for DADA on November 22, 2023 was 992.12K shares.

DADA) stock’s latest price update

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.17 in relation to its previous close of 3.83. However, the company has experienced a -7.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Caroline Dong – Head of IR Jeff He – President Beck Chen – CFO Conference Call Participants Ronald Keung – Goldman Sachs Thomas Chong – Jefferies Alicia Yap – Citi Lei Zhang – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Wei Xiong – UBS Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by for Dada’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DADA’s Market Performance

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has experienced a -7.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.95% drop in the past month, and a -24.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for DADA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.66% for DADA’s stock, with a -37.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DADA Trading at -7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA fell by -8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR saw -45.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.92 for the present operating margin

+37.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR stands at -21.44. The total capital return value is set at -40.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.02. Equity return is now at value -15.08, with -11.72 for asset returns.

Based on Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98. Total debt to assets is 1.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.