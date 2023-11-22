Should You Invest in Coursera Inc (COUR) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for COUR is $22.31, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for COUR is 113.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.25% of that float. The average trading volume for COUR on November 22, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR)’s stock price has plunge by 2.25relation to previous closing price of 19.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that When looking at the broader innovation space, it’s the usual suspects that helped drive sentiment forward, which may provide an “air bubble” opportunity for under-the-radar tech stocks. Basically, with so much attention paid to a select few enterprises, investors can pivot toward the path less traveled.

COUR’s Market Performance

Coursera Inc (COUR) has seen a -0.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.51% gain in the past month and a 18.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for COUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.24% for COUR’s stock, with a 35.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.53. In addition, Coursera Inc saw 65.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Belsky Leah F., who sale 38,107 shares at the price of $19.30 back on Nov 17. After this action, Belsky Leah F. now owns 920,191 shares of Coursera Inc, valued at $735,644 using the latest closing price.

Goli Shravan, the Chief Operating Officer of Coursera Inc, sale 36,240 shares at $19.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Goli Shravan is holding 809,523 shares at $699,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -22.37, with -15.81 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coursera Inc (COUR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.