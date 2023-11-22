Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s (STX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has gone up by 1.94% for the week, with a 16.57% rise in the past month and a 14.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.66% for STX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.40% for STX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) is $68.94, which is -$7.12 below the current market price. The public float for STX is 207.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STX on November 22, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

STX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) has dropped by -1.30 compared to previous close of 77.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Seagate (STX) enhances its Exos CORVAULT to offer improved power efficiency per petabyte and reduce the total cost of ownership.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $70 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STX Trading at 11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +11.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.88. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc saw 44.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from Teh Ban Seng, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, Teh Ban Seng now owns 41,690 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, valued at $375,025 using the latest closing price.

Romano Gianluca, the EVP & CFO of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, sale 16,982 shares at $73.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Romano Gianluca is holding 63,391 shares at $1,245,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.51 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stands at -7.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.87. Equity return is now at value 2207.14, with -9.39 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.