Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) by analysts is $6.92, which is $5.97 above the current market price. The public float for SCLX is 89.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.43% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SCLX was 897.99K shares.

SCLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) has plunged by -13.85 when compared to previous closing price of 1.10, but the company has seen a -22.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-09 that Penny stocks are shares of small companies priced under $5 per share. While the potential returns can be alluring, penny stocks carry high risk.

SCLX’s Market Performance

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has experienced a -22.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -44.58% drop in the past month, and a -69.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.41% for SCLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.86% for SCLX stock, with a simple moving average of -82.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCLX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SCLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCLX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCLX Trading at -43.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.69%, as shares sank -47.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCLX fell by -22.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4819. In addition, Scilex Holding Company saw -76.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.13 for the present operating margin

+61.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scilex Holding Company stands at -61.43. The total capital return value is set at -59.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80. Equity return is now at value -163.31, with -128.49 for asset returns.

Based on Scilex Holding Company (SCLX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.