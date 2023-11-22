Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) by analysts is $25.00, which is $21.46 above the current market price. The public float for RVYL is 3.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.18% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of RVYL was 46.48K shares.

RVYL) stock’s latest price update

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.46 compared to its previous closing price of 3.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 71.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-25 that SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) (“RYVYL” or the “Company”), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, today announced it will participate at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California from October 3-5, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RVYL’s Market Performance

Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) has experienced a 71.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 109.47% rise in the past month, and a -59.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.20% for RVYL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 74.62% for RVYL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.51% for the last 200 days.

RVYL Trading at 24.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.30%, as shares surge +127.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVYL rose by +93.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Ryvyl Inc saw -22.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVYL starting from Laniado Ezra, who purchase 9,990 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Laniado Ezra now owns 50,586 shares of Ryvyl Inc, valued at $4,995 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.98 for the present operating margin

-46.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryvyl Inc stands at -149.61. The total capital return value is set at -45.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.05. Equity return is now at value -923.35, with -38.13 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.