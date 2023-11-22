Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) has gone down by -0.64% for the week, with a 8.28% rise in the past month and a -3.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.47% for RY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.83% for RY’s stock, with a -6.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) Right Now?

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RY is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RY is $95.46, which is $8.41 above the current market price. The public float for RY is 1.39B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume for RY on November 22, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

RY) stock’s latest price update

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.45 in comparison to its previous close of 87.44, however, the company has experienced a -0.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-10-31 that Royal Bank of Canada has injected about $2.95 billion into its U.S. unit City National Bank (CNB) so far this year to bolster its capital, making one of the biggest annual infusions of funds since acquiring the Los Angeles-based bank in 2015.

Analysts’ Opinion of RY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RY stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for RY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RY in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $4 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RY Trading at 2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.24. In addition, Royal Bank Of Canada saw -7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Royal Bank Of Canada stands at +23.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 13.09, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Bank Of Canada (RY), the company’s capital structure generated 317.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 17.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.