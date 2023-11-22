RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.92 in relation to its previous close of 30.31. However, the company has experienced a 3.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that RingCentral (RNG) introduces highly personalized RingCentral Events for virtual, onsite and hybrid events.

Is It Worth Investing in RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RNG is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for RingCentral Inc. (RNG) is $40.81, which is $11.99 above the current market price. The public float for RNG is 82.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.95% of that float. On November 22, 2023, RNG’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

RNG’s Market Performance

RNG stock saw an increase of 3.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.58% and a quarterly increase of 0.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.93% for RingCentral Inc. (RNG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.88% for RNG stock, with a simple moving average of -9.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNG stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for RNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RNG in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $35 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RNG Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.57. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw -18.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Agarwal Vaibhav, who sale 832 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Agarwal Vaibhav now owns 108,661 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $24,960 using the latest closing price.

Shmunis Vladimir, the CEO & Chairman of RingCentral Inc., sale 9,502 shares at $28.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Shmunis Vladimir is holding 429,974 shares at $269,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.40 for the present operating margin

+67.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc. stands at -44.22. The total capital return value is set at -21.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.58. Equity return is now at value -689.33, with -17.88 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.