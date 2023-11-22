Real-Time Update: Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) has seen a -42.27% decrease in the past week, with a -41.80% drop in the past month, and a -48.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.28% for SRFM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.96% for SRFM’s stock, with a -53.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SRFM is $3.54, which is $2.82 above the current price. The public float for SRFM is 58.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRFM on November 22, 2023 was 399.52K shares.

SRFM) stock’s latest price update

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.70 compared to its previous closing price of 0.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -42.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-11-14 that Surf Air Mobility (NYSE: SRFM), the air mobility platform transforming regional flying through electrification, has reported third quarter results in which it grew revenues from its regional air travel service and continued to advance its electrified aircraft program. The company said it remains on track to meet full-year 2023 revenue guidance while also making significant headway in its electrification business.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRFM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SRFM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRFM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRFM Trading at -51.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.32%, as shares sank -42.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRFM fell by -42.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2073. In addition, Surf Air Mobility Inc saw -77.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRFM starting from Mady Edward A., who sale 54,914 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Jul 31. After this action, Mady Edward A. now owns 95,784 shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc, valued at $112,574 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-251.08 for the present operating margin

-27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surf Air Mobility Inc stands at -366.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 230.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.