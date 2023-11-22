Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is $70.50, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for RMBS is 106.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RMBS on November 22, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS)’s stock price has plunge by -3.86relation to previous closing price of 69.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-20 that Companies that underpromise and over-deliver are a joy for shareholders and analysts alike. Like underdogs, these mighty yet soft-spoken companies surprise with actions, not words.

RMBS’s Market Performance

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has experienced a -0.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.91% rise in the past month, and a 20.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for RMBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.96% for RMBS stock, with a simple moving average of 23.67% for the last 200 days.

RMBS Trading at 16.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +20.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.30. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 86.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from STANG ERIC B, who sale 8,685 shares at the price of $67.16 back on Nov 15. After this action, STANG ERIC B now owns 9,957 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $583,289 using the latest closing price.

LAUB STEVEN, the Director of Rambus Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $66.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that LAUB STEVEN is holding 7,761 shares at $133,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc. stands at -3.15. The total capital return value is set at 8.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value 34.16, with 27.06 for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc. (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.40. Total debt to assets is 4.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.