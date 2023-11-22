Ouster Inc (OUST) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Ouster Inc (OUST) has gone down by -7.50% for the week, with a 20.55% rise in the past month and a -21.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.40% for OUST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.91% for OUST’s stock, with a -24.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ouster Inc (OUST) by analysts is $8.93, which is $4.12 above the current market price. The public float for OUST is 21.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.58% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of OUST was 567.95K shares.

OUST) stock’s latest price update

Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.93 compared to its previous closing price of 5.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Ouster and Innoviz had positive financial performance in Q3, with Ouster achieving expected milestones and Innoviz maintaining its revenue forecast. Cepton and Luminar revised their forecasts downward, while MicroVision set a lower target for the year. Cash runway analysis shows that AEye and MicroVision will run out of cash in 2024, while Innoviz may exhaust its cash by 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OUST Trading at 5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares surge +20.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.50. In addition, Ouster Inc saw -44.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from MADDOCK ERNEST E, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $5.29 back on Nov 15. After this action, MADDOCK ERNEST E now owns 45,924 shares of Ouster Inc, valued at $37,012 using the latest closing price.

SPENCER DARIEN, the Chief Operating Officer of Ouster Inc, sale 243 shares at $4.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that SPENCER DARIEN is holding 261,781 shares at $1,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.44 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc stands at -337.71. The total capital return value is set at -57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.26. Equity return is now at value -188.96, with -128.31 for asset returns.

Based on Ouster Inc (OUST), the company’s capital structure generated 32.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.67. Total debt to assets is 21.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ouster Inc (OUST) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.