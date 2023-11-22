Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has gone down by -10.58% for the week, with a 30.28% rise in the past month and a 45.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.46% for OLMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.48% for OLMA’s stock, with a 71.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OLMA is at 2.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OLMA is $25.29, which is $11.09 above the current market price. The public float for OLMA is 45.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.00% of that float. The average trading volume for OLMA on November 22, 2023 was 387.74K shares.

OLMA) stock’s latest price update

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.97 in comparison to its previous close of 15.95, however, the company has experienced a -10.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”, “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in November:

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $21 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLMA Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares surge +23.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA fell by -10.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +213.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.16. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 479.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Myles David C., who sale 200 shares at the price of $17.61 back on Nov 08. After this action, Myles David C. now owns 561,270 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $3,522 using the latest closing price.

Myles David C., the CH. DISCOV. & NON-CLIN DEV OFF of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 541 shares at $17.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Myles David C. is holding 561,470 shares at $9,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

The total capital return value is set at -43.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.12. Equity return is now at value -38.98, with -36.61 for asset returns.

Based on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.