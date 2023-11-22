Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Okta Inc (OKTA) by analysts is $91.75, which is $20.73 above the current market price. The public float for OKTA is 153.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of OKTA was 2.66M shares.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 72.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Okta (OKTA) closed the most recent trading day at $71.02, moving -1.44% from the previous trading session.

OKTA’s Market Performance

Okta Inc (OKTA) has experienced a 1.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.30% rise in the past month, and a -3.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for OKTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.50% for OKTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $87 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OKTA Trading at -7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.57. In addition, Okta Inc saw 3.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Schwartz Larissa, who sale 2,334 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Nov 06. After this action, Schwartz Larissa now owns 21,477 shares of Okta Inc, valued at $163,380 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Larissa, the of Okta Inc, sale 3,578 shares at $85.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Schwartz Larissa is holding 23,811 shares at $304,237 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.77 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.38. Equity return is now at value -10.67, with -6.66 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 43.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22. Total debt to assets is 25.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Okta Inc (OKTA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.