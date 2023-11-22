NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) is 18.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NXPI is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) is $222.64, which is $22.2 above the current market price. The public float for NXPI is 257.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On November 22, 2023, NXPI’s average trading volume was 2.09M shares.

NXPI) stock’s latest price update

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 203.34. However, the company has seen a 2.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-19 that You can invest in the AI boom without relying on the largest stocks that everyone already knows all about. For example, Lemonade’s AI-driven business model is reshaping the insurance industry.

NXPI’s Market Performance

NXPI’s stock has risen by 2.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.92% and a quarterly drop of -0.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for NXP Semiconductors NV The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.43% for NXPI’s stock, with a 5.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $150 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NXPI Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.69. In addition, NXP Semiconductors NV saw 26.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Wuamett Jennifer, who sale 11,394 shares at the price of $199.80 back on Sep 15. After this action, Wuamett Jennifer now owns 27,569 shares of NXP Semiconductors NV, valued at $2,276,520 using the latest closing price.

Southern Julie, the Chair of NXP Semiconductors NV, purchase 203 shares at $218.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Southern Julie is holding 10,540 shares at $44,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.68 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors NV stands at +21.11. The total capital return value is set at 20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.44. Equity return is now at value 36.19, with 12.02 for asset returns.

Based on NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 153.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.53. Total debt to assets is 47.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.