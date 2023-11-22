Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, NTR stock has gone down by -4.93%, with a monthly decline of -2.38% and a quarterly plunge of -8.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Nutrien Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for NTR’s stock, with a -14.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) is above average at 12.81x. The 36-month beta value for NTR is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NTR is $72.26, which is $16.88 above than the current price. The public float for NTR is 494.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume of NTR on November 22, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

NTR) stock’s latest price update

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.60 in relation to its previous close of 56.28. However, the company has experienced a -4.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Gamma-squeeze stocks represent the equivalent of the panic associated with contracting to sell a car to a buyer at a specific date in the near future but not having ownership of the vehicle just yet. Behind the scenes, you’re still working out the details of getting the car to sell.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $68 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTR Trading at -5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.31. In addition, Nutrien Ltd saw -24.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+38.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd stands at +20.22. The total capital return value is set at 27.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.75. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 4.15 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.60. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.