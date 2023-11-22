Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NTNX is $43.28, which is $3.19 above the current price. The public float for NTNX is 242.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTNX on November 22, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

The stock price of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) has surged by 0.78 when compared to previous closing price of 39.78, but the company has seen a 0.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-24 that Technology infrastructure is a vast category encompassing hardware and software components that support and optimize the delivery and utilization of information technology (IT) services. Companies in this category can provide hardware, including servers, storage, and networking equipment to software applications, databases, operating systems, middleware and support.

NTNX’s Market Performance

NTNX’s stock has risen by 0.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.11% and a quarterly rise of 26.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Nutanix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.95% for NTNX’s stock, with a 33.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTNX Trading at 9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.66. In addition, Nutanix Inc saw 53.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from RAMASWAMI RAJIV, who sale 87,997 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, RAMASWAMI RAJIV now owns 386,502 shares of Nutanix Inc, valued at $3,519,880 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc, sale 8,098 shares at $39.21 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 474,499 shares at $317,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.23 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc stands at -13.66. The total capital return value is set at -29.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.