Novartis AG ADR (NVS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Novartis AG ADR (NVS) has seen a 3.52% increase in the past week, with a 2.31% gain in the past month, and a 1.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.05% for NVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.17% for NVS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) Right Now?

Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NVS is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NVS is $108.45, which is $11.19 above the current market price. The public float for NVS is 1.99B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume for NVS on November 22, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

NVS) stock’s latest price update

Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS)’s stock price has soared by 0.75 in relation to previous closing price of 96.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-20 that Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) highlighted an exclusive license agreement struck with Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE:NVS) worth up to $1.11 billion as it released third-quarter results. Under the agreement, its Legend Biotech Ireland subsidiary has granted Novartis the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize its CAR-T cell therapy candidate LB2102 and other potential chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies selectively targeting Delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3).

NVS Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.71%, as shares surge +1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVS rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.20. In addition, Novartis AG ADR saw 13.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.26 for the present operating margin

+69.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novartis AG ADR stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 13.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.35. Equity return is now at value 15.32, with 6.56 for asset returns.

Based on Novartis AG ADR (NVS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.99. Total debt to assets is 22.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novartis AG ADR (NVS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.