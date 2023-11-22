Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) has decreased by -8.02 when compared to last closing price of 2.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Heather Schmidt – Vice President, Strategic Development, Investor Relations and Marketing Ann Fox – President, Chief Executive Officer Guy Sirkes – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Tim Moore – EF Hutton Operator Greetings, and welcome to Nine Energy Service Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) is $4.50, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for NINE is 28.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NINE on November 22, 2023 was 823.44K shares.

NINE’s Market Performance

The stock of Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) has seen a -8.47% decrease in the past week, with a -49.85% drop in the past month, and a -50.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.73% for NINE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.48% for NINE’s stock, with a -60.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NINE Trading at -47.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -50.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE fell by -11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc saw -87.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Crombie David, who sale 40,657 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Aug 11. After this action, Crombie David now owns 209,075 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc, valued at $187,022 using the latest closing price.

MOORE THEODORE R. sale 22,221 shares at $4.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that MOORE THEODORE R. is holding 115,725 shares at $103,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc stands at +2.43. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.