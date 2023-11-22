NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) is above average at 17.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is $32.68, which is $8.93 above the current market price. The public float for NEP is 91.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEP on November 22, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP)’s stock price has increased by 0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 23.67. However, the company has seen a 0.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-18 that NextEra Energy Partners could produce powerful total returns if its plan works. Brookfield Infrastructure is growing briskly.

NEP’s Market Performance

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has seen a 0.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.82% decline in the past month and a -49.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for NEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.28% for NEP stock, with a simple moving average of -53.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEP stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for NEP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for NEP in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $15.50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEP Trading at -20.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.51. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw -66.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEP starting from Kind Peter H, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $56.89 back on Apr 27. After this action, Kind Peter H now owns 32,340 shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP, valued at $99,558 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.29 for the present operating margin

+17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Partners LP stands at +39.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 3.54, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.51. Total debt to assets is 23.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.