NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX)’s stock price has increased by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 15.91. However, the company has seen a -0.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-14 that B2B payments are in need of some clarity. “Getting paid is the biggest pain point,” observed Doug Brown, president of NCR Voyix Digital Banking.

Is It Worth Investing in NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) by analysts is $18.93, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for VYX is 134.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.93% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of VYX was 2.12M shares.

VYX’s Market Performance

The stock of NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) has seen a -0.80% decrease in the past week, with a 5.15% rise in the past month, and a -12.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for VYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.39% for VYX’s stock, with a 3.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for VYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VYX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $24 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VYX Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYX fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.81. In addition, NCR Voyix Corp saw 12.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYX starting from KELLY JAMES G, who purchase 32,100 shares at the price of $15.50 back on Nov 17. After this action, KELLY JAMES G now owns 32,100 shares of NCR Voyix Corp, valued at $497,550 using the latest closing price.

KELLY JAMES G, the Director of NCR Voyix Corp, purchase 32,100 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that KELLY JAMES G is holding 41,496 shares at $497,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.15 for the present operating margin

+23.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for NCR Voyix Corp stands at +0.82. The total capital return value is set at 8.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.85. Equity return is now at value -6.06, with -0.82 for asset returns.

Based on NCR Voyix Corp (VYX), the company’s capital structure generated 348.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.69. Total debt to assets is 53.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 399.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.