Navigating the Volatility of StealthGas Inc’s (GASS) Stock

In the past week, GASS stock has gone up by 16.21%, with a monthly gain of 25.34% and a quarterly surge of 31.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for StealthGas Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.98% for GASS’s stock, with a 59.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in StealthGas Inc (NASDAQ: GASS) Right Now?

StealthGas Inc (NASDAQ: GASS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for StealthGas Inc (GASS) is $8.00, which is $1.62 above the current market price. The public float for GASS is 26.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GASS on November 22, 2023 was 228.86K shares.

GASS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of StealthGas Inc (NASDAQ: GASS) has increased by 5.63 when compared to last closing price of 6.04.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of GASS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GASS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GASS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GASS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GASS Trading at 21.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +25.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GASS rose by +15.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.61. In addition, StealthGas Inc saw 138.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GASS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.71 for the present operating margin

+29.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for StealthGas Inc stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.56. Equity return is now at value 9.64, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on StealthGas Inc (GASS), the company’s capital structure generated 53.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.86. Total debt to assets is 33.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, StealthGas Inc (GASS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.