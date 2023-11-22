Myomo Inc (MYO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MYO is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Myomo Inc (MYO) is $4.90, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for MYO is 18.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On November 22, 2023, MYO’s average trading volume was 488.78K shares.

The stock price of Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) has surged by 7.79 when compared to previous closing price of 3.16, but the company has seen a 9.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Penny stocks are typically companies that are trading below $5 per share. These companies are ones that can be risky to invest in.

MYO’s Market Performance

Myomo Inc (MYO) has seen a 9.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 204.13% gain in the past month and a 354.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.68% for MYO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 75.31% for MYO stock, with a simple moving average of 297.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on November 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MYO Trading at 129.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.45%, as shares surge +208.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +166.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO rose by +11.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +543.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.06. In addition, Myomo Inc saw 566.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from Morris Milton Mayo, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Sep 08. After this action, Morris Milton Mayo now owns 77,933 shares of Myomo Inc, valued at $15,867 using the latest closing price.

GUDONIS PAUL R, the Chief Executive Officer of Myomo Inc, purchase 48,400 shares at $0.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that GUDONIS PAUL R is holding 878,245 shares at $36,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.61 for the present operating margin

+65.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myomo Inc stands at -68.92. The total capital return value is set at -92.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.85. Equity return is now at value -83.36, with -53.78 for asset returns.

Based on Myomo Inc (MYO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.01. Total debt to assets is 5.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Myomo Inc (MYO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.