MongoDB Inc (MDB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) has decreased by -0.14 when compared to last closing price of 405.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $405.51, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session.

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MongoDB Inc (MDB) is $436.58, which is $31.65 above the current market price. The public float for MDB is 68.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MDB on November 22, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

MDB’s Market Performance

The stock of MongoDB Inc (MDB) has seen a 3.15% increase in the past week, with a 15.02% rise in the past month, and a 12.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for MDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.54% for MDB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $500 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDB Trading at 13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +22.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $366.71. In addition, MongoDB Inc saw 105.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Gordon Michael Lawrence, who sale 5,038 shares at the price of $398.09 back on Nov 14. After this action, Gordon Michael Lawrence now owns 89,027 shares of MongoDB Inc, valued at $2,005,577 using the latest closing price.

Pech Cedric, the Chief Revenue Officer of MongoDB Inc, sale 1,563 shares at $400.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Pech Cedric is holding 29,455 shares at $625,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.00 for the present operating margin

+72.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc stands at -26.90. The total capital return value is set at -17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.94. Equity return is now at value -31.04, with -9.45 for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 166.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.53. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MongoDB Inc (MDB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.