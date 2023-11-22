Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 6.02. However, the company has seen a -12.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Dan Ferry – LifeSci Advisors Jon Congleton – Chief Executive Officer Adam Levy – Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer David Rodman – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Michael DiFiore – Evercore ISI Greg Harrison – Bank of America Jack Padovano – Stifel Seamus Fernandez – Guggenheim Securities Mohit Bansal – Wells Fargo Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Mineralys Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

Is It Worth Investing in Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) by analysts is $35.00, which is $29.05 above the current market price. The public float for MLYS is 18.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.45% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of MLYS was 187.35K shares.

MLYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) has seen a -12.24% decrease in the past week, with a -32.16% drop in the past month, and a -53.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.40% for MLYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.94% for MLYS’s stock, with a -55.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLYS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MLYS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MLYS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MLYS Trading at -32.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares sank -26.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLYS fell by -11.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.32. In addition, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc saw -67.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLYS starting from Congleton Jon, who purchase 2,250 shares at the price of $12.08 back on Sep 06. After this action, Congleton Jon now owns 1,044,818 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc, valued at $27,180 using the latest closing price.

Congleton Jon, the Chief Executive Officer of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc, purchase 2,250 shares at $12.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Congleton Jon is holding 1,042,568 shares at $27,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLYS

The total capital return value is set at -55.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.