Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mercer International Inc. (MERC) by analysts is $8.63, which is -$1.41 below the current market price. The public float for MERC is 37.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of MERC was 405.84K shares.

The stock price of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) has jumped by 6.82 compared to previous close of 9.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-14 that NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that Richard Short, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be attending and hosting meetings at the following upcoming conferences:

MERC’s Market Performance

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has experienced a 8.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.41% rise in the past month, and a 15.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.03% for MERC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.03% for MERC’s stock, with a 9.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MERC Trading at 16.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MERC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MERC rose by +8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.87. In addition, Mercer International Inc. saw -13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MERC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+21.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercer International Inc. stands at +10.83. The total capital return value is set at 18.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.95. Equity return is now at value -19.46, with -5.19 for asset returns.

Based on Mercer International Inc. (MERC), the company’s capital structure generated 163.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.00. Total debt to assets is 50.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.