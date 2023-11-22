McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for McCormick & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MKC) is above average at 27.27x. The 36-month beta value for MKC is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MKC is $74.79, which is $9.41 above than the current price. The public float for MKC is 250.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume of MKC on November 22, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MKC) stock’s latest price update

McCormick & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MKC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.38relation to previous closing price of 65.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-11-17 that Former Bridgewater Associates CEO Dave McCormick discusses how companies are hiring military veterans to whip Gen Z into shape on ‘The Bottom Line.’

MKC’s Market Performance

MKC’s stock has fallen by -1.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.46% and a quarterly drop of -19.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for McCormick & Co., Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.96% for MKC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MKC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MKC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $86 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MKC Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKC fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.92. In addition, McCormick & Co., Inc. saw -21.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKC starting from Schwartz Jeffery D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $64.37 back on Oct 25. After this action, Schwartz Jeffery D now owns 55,174 shares of McCormick & Co., Inc., valued at $128,738 using the latest closing price.

MANGAN MICHAEL D, the Director of McCormick & Co., Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $83.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that MANGAN MICHAEL D is holding 39,181 shares at $418,142 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.42 for the present operating margin

+35.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for McCormick & Co., Inc. stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 9.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.03. Equity return is now at value 13.43, with 4.99 for asset returns.

Based on McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC), the company’s capital structure generated 114.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.48. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In summary, McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.