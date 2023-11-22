Maris Tech Ltd (MTEK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTEK is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MTEK is 4.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTEK on November 22, 2023 was 586.49K shares.

MTEK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: MTEK) has surged by 0.60 when compared to previous closing price of 1.00, but the company has seen a -2.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that Maris Tech (NASDAQ: MTEK ) stock is rising higher on Monday after the company launched its new Jupiter Drones product. Jupiter Drones makes use of the company’s Jupiter Nano platform to offer a lightweight drone for a variety of uses.

MTEK’s Market Performance

MTEK’s stock has fallen by -2.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.33% and a quarterly rise of 4.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.11% for Maris Tech Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.69% for MTEK’s stock, with a 3.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTEK Trading at -0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTEK fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0135. In addition, Maris Tech Ltd saw 21.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-147.07 for the present operating margin

+31.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maris Tech Ltd stands at -147.25. The total capital return value is set at -64.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.72.

Based on Maris Tech Ltd (MTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 17.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.86. Total debt to assets is 12.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maris Tech Ltd (MTEK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.