Make Informed Decisions with Telus Corp. (TU) Stock Updates

In the past week, TU stock has gone down by -0.68%, with a monthly gain of 9.25% and a quarterly surge of 3.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Telus Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.25% for TU’s stock, with a -6.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) is above average at 42.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Telus Corp. (TU) is $19.51, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for TU is 1.45B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TU on November 22, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

TU) stock’s latest price update

Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 17.63. However, the company has seen a -0.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Deluxe bonds can play a useful role in your portfolio, but dividend traps can seriously hurt your retirement. A dividend trap is a stock that has nothing to offer besides its yield. Having high-yield stocks in your portfolio is not a bad strategy as long as they provide dividend growth.

TU Trading at 4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.10. In addition, Telus Corp. saw -8.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.65 for the present operating margin

+16.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telus Corp. stands at +8.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 4.89, with 1.46 for asset returns.

Based on Telus Corp. (TU), the company’s capital structure generated 151.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.28. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Telus Corp. (TU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.