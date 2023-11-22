LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) is above average at 270.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) is $14.64, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for LZ is 126.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LZ on November 22, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 11.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that LegalZoom (LZ) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

LZ’s Market Performance

LZ’s stock has risen by 1.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.71% and a quarterly drop of -4.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for LegalZoom.com Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.76% for LZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZ stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LZ in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12.25 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LZ Trading at 8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw 46.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Watson Noel Bertram, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $11.17 back on Nov 16. After this action, Watson Noel Bertram now owns 660,695 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $279,250 using the latest closing price.

Patel Dipan, the Director of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 15,099,993 shares at $10.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Patel Dipan is holding 0 shares at $163,683,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.39 for the present operating margin

+63.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at -7.86. The total capital return value is set at -22.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.93. Equity return is now at value 5.52, with 1.96 for asset returns.

Based on LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.38. Total debt to assets is 2.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.