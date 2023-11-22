Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) has decreased by -3.75 when compared to last closing price of 59.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-09 that It’s one thing to understand what the S&P 500 is doing, by tracking the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSEARCA: SPY. But drilling down a little more gives you a better indication of market breadth, or lack thereof, as well as what sectors might be poised for rallies or reversals.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) is 37.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LSCC is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) is $77.27, which is $19.79 above the current market price. The public float for LSCC is 136.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.59% of that float. On November 22, 2023, LSCC’s average trading volume was 2.16M shares.

LSCC’s Market Performance

LSCC’s stock has seen a -1.88% decrease for the week, with a -19.53% drop in the past month and a -39.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.37% for LSCC’s stock, with a -31.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $90 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSCC Trading at -21.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -21.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.34. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. saw -11.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from Luther Sherri R, who sale 16,811 shares at the price of $57.47 back on Nov 14. After this action, Luther Sherri R now owns 111,916 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., valued at $966,072 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT, the President, CEO of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., sale 40,000 shares at $55.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT is holding 753,889 shares at $2,201,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 30.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.78. Equity return is now at value 39.75, with 27.59 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.40. Total debt to assets is 18.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.