JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) by analysts is $351.79, which is $14.49 above the current market price. The public float for JKS is 51.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.70% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of JKS was 1.04M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JKS) stock’s latest price update

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS)’s stock price has soared by 0.78 in relation to previous closing price of 34.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that With the Nasdaq taking investors on a roller coaster ride this year, many have sought refuge in mega-cap tech names like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ). However, some of the best bargains right now are in smaller semiconductor stocks flying under Wall Street’s radar.

JKS’s Market Performance

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has seen a -6.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 28.22% gain in the past month and a 14.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for JKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.71% for JKS’s stock, with a -14.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JKS Trading at 13.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +32.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS fell by -7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.53. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR saw -14.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.97 for the present operating margin

+14.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR stands at +0.75. The total capital return value is set at 1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 23.67, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS), the company’s capital structure generated 292.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.52. Total debt to assets is 43.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.