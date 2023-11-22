Jack In The Box, Inc. (JACK) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Jack In The Box, Inc. (JACK) has gone up by 0.88% for the week, with a 11.69% rise in the past month and a -10.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.24% for JACK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.38% for JACK’s stock, with a -13.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jack In The Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) Right Now?

Jack In The Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Jack In The Box, Inc. (JACK) by analysts is $80.44, which is $11.87 above the current market price. The public float for JACK is 19.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.73% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of JACK was 345.63K shares.

JACK) stock’s latest price update

Jack In The Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.66 compared to its previous closing price of 68.89. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Chris Brandon – VP, IR Darin Harris – CEO Brian Scott – CFO Conference Call Participants Brian Bittner – Oppenheimer and Company Lauren Silberman – Deutsche Bank Gregory Francfort – Guggenheim Securities Andrew Charles – TD Cowen Dennis Geiger – UBS Sara Senatore – Bank of America Alton Stump – Loop Capital David Tarantino – Baird Chris O’Cull – Stifel Alex Slagle – Jefferies Jeff Bernstein – Barclays Jake Bartlett – Truist Securities Chris Carril – RBC Capital Markets Brian Harbour – Morgan Stanley Jon Tower – Citi Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Jack Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. I would now like to welcome, Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations, to begin the call.

Analysts’ Opinion of JACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JACK stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for JACK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JACK in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $71 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JACK Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +12.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JACK rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.29. In addition, Jack In The Box, Inc. saw 4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JACK starting from HARRIS DARIN S, who sale 8,201 shares at the price of $68.01 back on Nov 21. After this action, HARRIS DARIN S now owns 71,340 shares of Jack In The Box, Inc., valued at $557,757 using the latest closing price.

Ostrom Ryan Lee, the EVP, Chief Mktng&Digtl Officer of Jack In The Box, Inc., sale 1,655 shares at $68.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Ostrom Ryan Lee is holding 13,634 shares at $112,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.78 for the present operating margin

+25.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack In The Box, Inc. stands at +7.89. The total capital return value is set at 12.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jack In The Box, Inc. (JACK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.