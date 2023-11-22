Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) has surged by 1.16 when compared to previous closing price of 112.15, but the company has seen a 2.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-21 that ATLANTA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced today that Jeffrey C. Sprecher, Chair and CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, December 5 at 1:40 pm ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by analysts is $130.45, which is $17.0 above the current market price. The public float for ICE is 566.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of ICE was 2.50M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

ICE’s stock has seen a 2.72% increase for the week, with a 5.33% rise in the past month and a -1.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.51% for ICE’s stock, with a 3.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $125 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICE Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.88. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc saw 10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Jackson Benjamin, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $108.72 back on Nov 08. After this action, Jackson Benjamin now owns 125,184 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, valued at $543,595 using the latest closing price.

Sprecher Jeffrey C, the Chief Executive Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sale 88,683 shares at $112.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Sprecher Jeffrey C is holding 1,169,965 shares at $10,004,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 10.12, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.