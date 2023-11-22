Inhibrx Inc (INBX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inhibrx Inc (INBX) is $44.25, which is $24.5 above the current market price. The public float for INBX is 34.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INBX on November 22, 2023 was 453.45K shares.

INBX) stock’s latest price update

Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.25 compared to its previous closing price of 22.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-01 that Viking Global Investors, the investment firm founded by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) in 1999, disclosed earlier this week it boosted its stake in Inhibrx Inc. ( INBX, Financial) by 7.71% following a private placement financing agreement.

INBX’s Market Performance

INBX’s stock has fallen by -2.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.30% and a quarterly rise of 1.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.29% for Inhibrx Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.20% for INBX’s stock, with a -7.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INBX stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for INBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INBX in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $40 based on the research report published on March 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INBX Trading at 7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares surge +26.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBX fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.30. In addition, Inhibrx Inc saw -19.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBX starting from VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who purchase 511,627 shares at the price of $19.35 back on Aug 28. After this action, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP now owns 511,627 shares of Inhibrx Inc, valued at $9,899,982 using the latest closing price.

Eckelman Brendan P., the Chief Scientific Officer of Inhibrx Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $24.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Eckelman Brendan P. is holding 2,035,553 shares at $968,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5928.88 for the present operating margin

-30.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibrx Inc stands at -6667.86. The total capital return value is set at -65.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.25. Equity return is now at value -399.12, with -70.19 for asset returns.

Based on Inhibrx Inc (INBX), the company’s capital structure generated 356.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.10. Total debt to assets is 71.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 353.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,240.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inhibrx Inc (INBX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.