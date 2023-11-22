Incyte Corp. (INCY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ: INCY)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.71 in comparison to its previous close of 54.71, however, the company has experienced a -2.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-12 that When it comes to biotech stocks, I usually like to take a “Goldilocks” approach. This involves investing in biotech companies that have one or more promising drugs in mid-to-late stage clinical trials, as companies with early stage drugs are too risky for me.

Is It Worth Investing in Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ: INCY) Right Now?

Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ: INCY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Incyte Corp. (INCY) is $75.06, which is $21.83 above the current market price. The public float for INCY is 221.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INCY on November 22, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

INCY’s Market Performance

The stock of Incyte Corp. (INCY) has seen a -2.46% decrease in the past week, with a -3.39% drop in the past month, and a -17.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for INCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.36% for INCY’s stock, with a -18.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INCY Trading at -6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCY fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.88. In addition, Incyte Corp. saw -33.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INCY starting from SWAIN PAULA J, who sale 8,449 shares at the price of $65.13 back on Sep 01. After this action, SWAIN PAULA J now owns 77,530 shares of Incyte Corp., valued at $550,283 using the latest closing price.

Stein Steven H, the EVP & Chief Medical Officer of Incyte Corp., sale 21,511 shares at $63.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Stein Steven H is holding 97,583 shares at $1,361,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.66 for the present operating margin

+92.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Incyte Corp. stands at +10.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.28. Equity return is now at value 9.28, with 7.14 for asset returns.

Based on Incyte Corp. (INCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.26. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Incyte Corp. (INCY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.