Immuneering Corp (IMRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMRX is -0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IMRX is $19.14, which is $12.14 above the current price. The public float for IMRX is 21.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMRX on November 22, 2023 was 55.32K shares.

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX)’s stock price has soared by 25.45 in relation to previous closing price of 5.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 32.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, today announced that management will present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Harold “E.B.” Brakewood, Chief Business Officer, and Mallory Morales, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer.

IMRX’s Market Performance

Immuneering Corp (IMRX) has experienced a 32.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.24% rise in the past month, and a -30.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.66% for IMRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.09% for IMRX’s stock, with a -15.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMRX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for IMRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMRX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $25 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMRX Trading at 7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.66%, as shares surge +27.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMRX rose by +32.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, Immuneering Corp saw 44.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16325.77 for the present operating margin

-201.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immuneering Corp stands at -15937.29. The total capital return value is set at -37.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.69. Equity return is now at value -45.71, with -41.71 for asset returns.

Based on Immuneering Corp (IMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.22. Total debt to assets is 3.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 137,666.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immuneering Corp (IMRX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.