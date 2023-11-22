iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) has increased by 7.31 when compared to last closing price of 2.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-17 that Ever wonder what signals to look for in the stock market today? Let’s talk about insider buying – a goldmine of clues that could lead you to the next prospect to add to your list of penny stocks to watch.

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IHRT is 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IHRT is $4.00, which is $1.21 above the current price. The public float for IHRT is 114.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IHRT on November 22, 2023 was 860.74K shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

IHRT stock saw an increase of 12.50% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.74% and a quarterly increase of -20.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.89% for iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.68% for IHRT’s stock, with a -25.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IHRT Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.56%, as shares surge +18.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT rose by +9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc saw -54.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from PITTMAN ROBERT W, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Nov 14. After this action, PITTMAN ROBERT W now owns 3,166,359 shares of iHeartMedia Inc, valued at $205,950 using the latest closing price.

PITTMAN ROBERT W, the Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia Inc, purchase 58,480 shares at $3.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that PITTMAN ROBERT W is holding 3,066,359 shares at $201,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc stands at -6.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -1232.76, with -13.62 for asset returns.

Based on iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT), the company’s capital structure generated 938.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.37. Total debt to assets is 71.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 927.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.