HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has dropped by -0.44 compared to previous close of 38.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that HSBC is the third largest company in FTSE 100 and it’s the largest bank in the FTSE 100 by a considerable margin. Combination of size and yield puts HSBC in 22nd place on my list of top UK dividend stocks. HSBC’s share price hasn’t exactly set the world on fire these last ten years.

Is It Worth Investing in HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) Right Now?

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) by analysts is $48.19, which is $9.62 above the current market price. The public float for HSBC is 3.89B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of HSBC was 2.00M shares.

HSBC’s Market Performance

HSBC stock saw an increase of 1.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.33% and a quarterly increase of 2.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.05% for HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.04% for HSBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.73% for the last 200 days.

HSBC Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.64%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.48. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc ADR saw 23.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc ADR stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.