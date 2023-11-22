Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is 39.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOLX is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) is $82.01, which is $10.1 above the current market price. The public float for HOLX is 241.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% of that float. On November 22, 2023, HOLX’s average trading volume was 1.82M shares.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.01relation to previous closing price of 71.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that Today, we take a deeper look at diagnostic and medical device concern, Hologic, Inc., whose stock has made a nice run here in November. The company is seeing impressive growth from some of its core divisions, but overall sales are falling as demand for its Covid tests fades. The company reported quarterly results earlier this month and management is buying back significant amounts of its own stock.

HOLX’s Market Performance

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) has seen a -0.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.44% gain in the past month and a -4.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for HOLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.57% for HOLX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $95 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOLX Trading at 3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.97. In addition, Hologic, Inc. saw -3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from GARRETT SCOTT T, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $79.72 back on Jun 15. After this action, GARRETT SCOTT T now owns 57,039 shares of Hologic, Inc., valued at $797,240 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Essex D, the Div. President, GYN Surgical of Hologic, Inc., sale 2,390 shares at $83.73 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Mitchell Essex D is holding 7,212 shares at $200,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.35 for the present operating margin

+55.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic, Inc. stands at +11.31. The total capital return value is set at 12.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.96. Equity return is now at value 9.22, with 5.01 for asset returns.

Based on Hologic, Inc. (HOLX), the company’s capital structure generated 56.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.97. Total debt to assets is 30.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.